England & Everton keeper Jordan Pickford out of World Cup qualifiers

Pickford joined Everton in the summer for £25m, a fee that could rise to £30m

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia because of a muscle injury.

The uncapped 23-year-old picked up the injury during Saturday's defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League.

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement because he already has keepers Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton in his squad.

England play Malta away on Friday before hosting Slovakia on 4 September.

A Football Association statement said: "Having reported to St George's Park on Sunday evening, the 23-year-old underwent an assessment on a muscle injury sustained playing for his club.

"After discussions between England and Everton medics, it was decided it was in the player's best interests to return to [Everton's training ground] Finch Farm for further treatment."

Pickford is yet to make his senior international debut but he was on the bench for England's World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Scotland in October and November 2016.