BBC Sport - Linfield manager David Healy lauds QPR-bound Paul Smyth's 'huge contribution'

Healy lauds Smyth's 'huge contribution' to Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy praises the "huge contribution" made to the club by Paul Smyth as the forward's transfer to Championship side Queen's Park Rangers is confirmed.

Smyth, 19, completed a medical with QPR on Monday after playing his last game for the Blues in the 1-0 Irish Premiership win over Ballymena United on Saturday.

"His impact has been immense and I wish him well. QPR have good coaches and it's a great stepping stone for him to go on and express himself and hopefully become a proper good footballer," said Healy.

Top videos

Video

Healy lauds Smyth's 'huge contribution' to Linfield

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets

Video

Pint-sized TMS: England take control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Half-century for Moeen gives England hope

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights, memes & funnies from 'an astonishing night'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Was this a no-ball? Stoneman is bowled by Gabriel

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired