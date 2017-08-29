Renato Sanches: Swansea City are interested in Bayern midfielder

Renato Sanches won 40 caps and scored 8 goals for Portugal at youth level

Swansea City are interested in signing Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Renato Sanches on loan.

The 20-year-old Portugal international joined Bayern from Benfica for €35m in May 2016.

Sanches, who made 25 appearances for the German champions last season, was also a part of Portugal's Euro 2016 winning squad.

Swansea head coach Paul Clement worked with Sanches during his time as Bayern's assistant manager.

Sanches has four years left on his lucrative Bayern contract and, although the mooted season-long loan move would include a fee, it is believed the German club might pay some of his wages.

Clement has said he wants to make at least two more signings before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

Former Swans striker Wilfried Bony is in talks about a return from Manchester City, though that deal could depend on the future of Swansea's top scorer last season, Fernando Llorente.

The Spaniard is a target for Chelsea, who are expected to renew their interest before Thursday's deadline.

Swansea are also monitoring West Brom winger Nacer Chadli, though they are hopeful of doing a deal for less than the £25m asking price.