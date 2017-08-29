Mamadou Sakho: Crystal Palace want Liverpool defender before deadline

Mamadou Sakho (right) has won 28 caps for France

Crystal Palace retain a strong interest in bringing Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho back to Selhurst Park before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Sakho had a successful loan spell with the Eagles last season.

The 27-year-old France defender is an outcast at Anfield after falling from favour with manager Jurgen Klopp before the start of last season - although Liverpool will demand £30m for Sakho.

Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion are also interested in him.

However, it is believed a return to London would be his favoured option if a deal can be agreed.

Sakho established himself as a big favourite at Selhurst Park during his loan spell last season under Sam Allardyce, helping Palace avoid relegation.

Palace have started the season with three Premier League defeats under new manager Frank de Boer.