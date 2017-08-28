Arsenal: Arsene Wenger should leave the club, says former striker Ian Wright

Has time run out for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?

Arsenal are in "crisis from top to bottom" and manager Arsene Wenger should leave, according to former Gunners striker Ian Wright.

Arsenal's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday left them with one win from their first three Premier League games.

"It's an absolute nightmare," said Wright, who scored 128 goals for Arsenal.

"Why can't we get the players to play for us? Wenger carries the can," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

Media playback is not supported on this device Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Wright, a member of Wenger's league and FA Cup double squad of 1997-98, added: "It comes back to his door. We are three games in and are at crisis point.

"Do I think he should go? I'd like him to go because I do not believe now he can motivate the players. It's for himself and for his own sanity.

"It's an absolute nightmare - where does he go from here? That team has not played for Wenger for years."

Wenger signed a new two-year deal last May despite calls from supporters for him to leave as the Gunners finished outside the Premier League top four for the first time since he joined the club in 1996.

Meanwhile, former England forward Wright also said he was surprised by the reports that Arsenal had accepted an offer from Chelsea for winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and said forward Alexis Sanchez should be sold before the transfer windows shuts on Thursday.

Media playback is not supported on this device This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

'They should have binned Wenger last season'

Former England and Blackburn striker Chris Sutton agreed with Wright's suggestion that the 67-year-old French boss was at fault.

"Wenger is to blame - he led everybody a merry dance," said the 44-year-old. "He mesmerised supporters like the Pied Piper.

"He was selfish staying on. Even the most optimistic fan, what are they thinking? Wenger was disrespectful to the supporters last season - he should have gone.

"I'd bin him now. I would have binned him last season."