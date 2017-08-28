Republic of Ireland: Jeff Hendrick & James McCarthy out of World Cup qualifiers

Burnley's Hendrick has a thigh strain while Everton's McCarthy is ruled out by a hamstring problem

Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy will miss the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia as injuries mount for the Irish.

Burnley's Hendrick has a thigh strain while the Republic's midfield strength will also be reduced by Everton man's McCarthy's hamstring problem.

Leeds midfielder Eunan O'Kane is ruled out by a groin strain while key striker Jonathan Walters is also a concern.

Walters missed Burnley's draw against Spurs on Sunday with an ankle injury.

The forward was unable to train fully with Martin O'Neill's Republic squad on Monday while O'Kane, after reporting for duty, has returned to Leeds to continue treatment.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is expected to train with the Irish on Tuesday after needing lengthy treatment following a clash with Burton's Marvin Sordell in Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw.

O'Neill has reduced his provisional 39-man squad to 25 with Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady and Ipswich striker David McGoldrick due to report on Tuesday having been given extra time for personal reasons.

Uncapped Preston forward Sean Maguire, Colorado Rapid striker Kevin Doyle and Reading trio Paul McShane, Stephen Quinn and Liam Kelly are among the players trimmed from the original extended squad.

Bradford City goalkeeper Colin Doyle also drops out along with Derby defender Alex Pearce, Brentford centre-back John Egan, Wolves' Matt Doherty plus Preston duo Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne.

O'Neill's side are level on points with group leaders Serbia, who they play in Dublin on 5 September - three days after Saturday's away encounter against Georgia.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long (Burnley), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Strikers: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town)