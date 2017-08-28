Jeremie Boga: Birmingham City sign midfielder on season loan from Stamford Bridge

Jeremie Boga was capped by France at under-16, under-17 and under-19 level, but then switched to Ivory Coast in 2017

Birmingham City have signed Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga on a season's loan from Stamford Bridge.

The Ivory Coast player has spent the past two seasons on loan with French side Rennes and Granada in Spain.

The Marseille-born 20-year-old was capped by France at under-16, under-17 and under-19 level, but then switched to Ivory Coast earlier in 2017, making his debut in June.

Boga becomes City boss Harry Redknapp's ninth signing of the summer.

He made his Premier League debut in Chelsea's shock opening day 3-2 home loss to Burnley - but was substituted on 18 minutes following Gary Cahill's red card.

He follows the Championship club's triple signing of Arsenal full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall, plus Southampton's Sam Gallagher on loan until the end of the season.

During the close season Redknapp had already completed the re-signing of midfielder Craig Gardner from West Bromwich Albion plus the signing of Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale, Barnsley defender Marc Roberts, Senegal midfielder Cheikh N'Doye from French side Angers and Luton Town striker Isaac Vassell.

Blues have started the new campaign with just one win from their first five league games, as well as being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Redknapp's old club Bournemouth.

