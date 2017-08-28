Siem de Jong: Dutch midfielder rejoins Ajax from Newcastle

Siem de Jong
De Jong made 26 appearances for Newcastle, mostly as a substitute

Ajax have re-signed Dutch midfielder Siem de Jong from Newcastle for a reported £4m fee.

The 28-year-old joined the Magpies from Ajax in 2014 for an undisclosed fee on a six-year contract, but struggled with injuries, including a collapsed lung.

He made just 26 appearances, mostly as a substitute, but played 23 times during a loan spell at Ajax's rivals PSV Eindhoven last season.

De Jong had targeted a top-four finish when he joined Newcastle.

It would have brought the club Champions League football, but instead they were relegated to the Championship at the end of his second season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired