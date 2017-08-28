Naby Keita: Liverpool agree club-record deal for Leipzig midfielder for July 2018

Liverpool have agreed a club-record deal to sign Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the player officially joining on 1 July 2018.

The Reds have agreed to pay the £48m release clause that will allow him to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium.

The 22-year-old had been one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets this summer, but Leipzig had refused to sell.

The deal will surpass the £35m they paid Newcastle to sign Andy Carroll.

