Andriy Yarmolenko: Borussia Dortmund sign Ukraine striker on four-year deal

Everton were in talks to sign Andriy Yarmolenko for £14.25m in August 2015

Borussia Dortmund have signed Dynamo Kiev and Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old's arrival was announced moments before Barcelona revealed they had signed Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in a £135.5m deal.

"Andriy is a player we have been pursuing for a long time," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

Yarmolenko is a three-time winner of the Ukraine Premier League with Kiev.

He has scored 137 goals in 339 competitive games for Kiev and played 69 matches, scoring 29 times, for Ukraine.