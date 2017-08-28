BBC Sport - St Johnstone's pressing tactics were key to their impressive display against Celtic

Here's the way to play against Celtic

St Johnstone came within 11 minutes of ending Celtic's run of unbeaten domestic matches. So how did Tommy Wright's side manage to be so effective against the champions? Sportscene pundits Steven Thompson and Michael Stewart explain that it comes down to pressing and being brave enough to take the game to Brendan Rodgers' side.

Top videos

Video

Here's the way to play against Celtic

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Thrilling day leaves Test in the balance

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Highlights, memes & funnies from 'an astonishing night'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Was this a no-ball? Stoneman is bowled by Gabriel

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired