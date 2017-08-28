BBC Sport - St Johnstone's pressing tactics were key to their impressive display against Celtic
Here's the way to play against Celtic
- From the section Football
St Johnstone came within 11 minutes of ending Celtic's run of unbeaten domestic matches. So how did Tommy Wright's side manage to be so effective against the champions? Sportscene pundits Steven Thompson and Michael Stewart explain that it comes down to pressing and being brave enough to take the game to Brendan Rodgers' side.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired