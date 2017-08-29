Stevan Jovetic: Monaco sign striker from Inter Milan

Stevan Jovetic
Stevan Jovetic spent half of last season at Sevilla

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have signed Montenegro striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan for a reported £10m.

The former Manchester City forward, 27, has signed a four-year deal.

On Monday, photos emerged of Jovetic wearing the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Kylian Mbappe who is reported to be joining Paris St-Germain on loan.

"I'm very happy to be here. There are some great players on this team. That's why I chose AS Monaco," he told the club website.

It is reported that Mbappe, 18, will join PSG on loan before Thursday's transfer deadline and complete a permanent 180m euros (£167m) move next summer, so that the Paris club can comply with Financial Fair Play.

Get French Football

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired