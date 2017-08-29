Stevan Jovetic: Monaco sign striker from Inter Milan

Stevan Jovetic spent half of last season at Sevilla

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have signed Montenegro striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan for a reported £10m.

The former Manchester City forward, 27, has signed a four-year deal.

On Monday, photos emerged of Jovetic wearing the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Kylian Mbappe who is reported to be joining Paris St-Germain on loan.

"I'm very happy to be here. There are some great players on this team. That's why I chose AS Monaco," he told the club website.

It is reported that Mbappe, 18, will join PSG on loan before Thursday's transfer deadline and complete a permanent 180m euros (£167m) move next summer, so that the Paris club can comply with Financial Fair Play.