NI League Cup: Holders Ballymena seek first win of season

Ballymena's Andrew Burns will be suspended following his red card in the 1-0 defeat at Linfield
Holders Ballymena United aim to put their poor Premiership start behind them when they face Knockbreda in the NI League Cup on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues have just one point to show from their opening four fixtures.

There are 16 matches down for decision, as the 12 Irish Premiership clubs enter the competition.

Champions Linfield play former senior side Lisburn Distillery who are top of the NIFL Premier Intermediate with three wins out of three.

Another third-tier side, Dundela, have an equally daunting assignment as they travel to Crusaders.

Knockbreda team boss Garth Scates
Last season Ballymena beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 in the final at Seaview, bringing David Jeffrey his 31st trophy success as a manager in the Irish League.

Jeffrey was heartened by his side's display in Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to his former club Linfield at the weekend, and wants to see the same attitude against Knockbreda.

"The message to the players is there is no point performing to the level they did at Linfield if they do not do something similar on Tuesday night," he said.

"We played Knockbreda last year in a pre-season friendly and they will provide stiff competition.

"We have had them watched several times and have prepared thoroughly."

Bet McLean League Cup second round - 29 August
Commentary on Radio Ulster medium wave
ArdsvQueen's University
Ballinamallard UnitedvTobermore United
Ballyclare ComradesvNewington YC
Ballymena UnitedvKnockbreda
Carrick RangersvDergview
CliftonvillevBanbridge Town
ColerainevLarne
CrusadersvDundela
GlenavonvDonegal Celtic
Limavady UnitedvPSNI
LinfieldvLisburn Distillery
LoughgallvGlentoran
Moyola ParkvInstitute
Newry CityvDungannon Swifts
PortadownvH&W Welders
Warrenpoint TownvLurgan Celtic

