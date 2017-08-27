Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia

Marco Asensio has scored four goals in five games this season in all competitions

Marco Asensio scored twice for Real Madrid as they drew an entertaining game with Valencia.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring from 20 yards and Carlos Soler levelled from close range after a good team move.

Geoffrey Kondogbia put Valencia ahead from the edge of the area, but Asensio equalised with a free-kick.

Karim Benzema - who missed a host of simple chances - almost won it for Real when his header was tipped onto the post by a brilliant save by Neto.

Benzema fired several close-range efforts wide, including one from the rebound of a blocked Asensio cross moments before that header.

Real, who were still without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, had to play midfielder Casemiro in central defence because of Sergio Ramos' ban and injuries to Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo.

Kondogbia was making his Valencia debut alongside Jeison Murillo, with the pair having joined on loan from Inter Milan this week. The France midfielder was impressive, even aside from his 77th-minute goal from Rodrigo's pass.

However, both sides missed the chance to join Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes on six points from the opening two games.