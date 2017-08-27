Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 2.
Marco Asensio scored twice for Real Madrid as they drew an entertaining game with Valencia.
The 21-year-old opened the scoring from 20 yards and Carlos Soler levelled from close range after a good team move.
Geoffrey Kondogbia put Valencia ahead from the edge of the area, but Asensio equalised with a free-kick.
Karim Benzema - who missed a host of simple chances - almost won it for Real when his header was tipped onto the post by a brilliant save by Neto.
Benzema fired several close-range efforts wide, including one from the rebound of a blocked Asensio cross moments before that header.
Real, who were still without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, had to play midfielder Casemiro in central defence because of Sergio Ramos' ban and injuries to Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo.
Kondogbia was making his Valencia debut alongside Jeison Murillo, with the pair having joined on loan from Inter Milan this week. The France midfielder was impressive, even aside from his 77th-minute goal from Rodrigo's pass.
However, both sides missed the chance to join Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes on six points from the opening two games.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 72mins
- 14CasemiroBooked at 61mins
- 6NachoBooked at 53mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 8KroosSubstituted forMayoralat 84'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 45'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 74'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
- 24Ceballos Fernández
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21MontoyaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forVidal Mirallesat 75'minutes
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 4Murillo
- 26Latorre GruesoSubstituted forGil de Parejaat 83'minutes
- 18SolerBooked at 84mins
- 10ParejoBooked at 66mins
- 16Kondogbia
- 14Gayá
- 9ZazaBooked at 90mins
- 19RodrigoBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 6Maksimovic
- 8Medrán
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 29Jiménez
- 30Vidal Miralles
- 31Gil de Pareja
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 65,107
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 2.
Attempt missed. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Booking
Simone Zaza (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simone Zaza (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Simone Zaza (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Santi Mina replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Gayá.
Booking
Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Toni Kroos.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Valencia 2. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Nacho Gil replaces Toni Lato because of an injury.
Booking
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Zaza (Valencia).
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Valencia 2. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Moreno.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Nacho Vidal replaces Martín Montoya.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Parejo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).