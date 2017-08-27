Transfer gossip: Lemar, Mustafi, Remy, Wimmer, Llorente, Mbappe

For completed deals, check our transfers page and watch Football Gossip Live where we discuss the latest news and rumours.

Transfer news

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the loan of 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe with an option to buy for £166m. (L'Equipe - in French)

The future of Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is in doubt after three defeats from the opening three games of the Premier League season. (Guardian)

Liverpool have made an inquiry to sign 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar for a club record fee of up £55m. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has left open the possibility of Belgium striker Divock Origi, 22, going out on loan provided the club can bring in players before the transfer window closes. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is preparing to leave the Gunners for Inter Milan just a year after the Germany international, 25, joined them for £35m from Valencia. (ESPN)

Stoke have agreed a £15m deal with Tottenham for 24-year-old defender Kevin Wimmer. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea forward Loic Remy, 30, is wanted by Spanish side Las Palmas and Italian outfit Cagliari. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains totally committed to the Premier League champions even if they fail to sign any more players before the close of the transfer window. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea will revive their interest in Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, 32, with a bid as they look to make at least three signings before the window closes. (Independent)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 29, is a target for Napoli who have contacted the Reds about a potential switch. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Newcastle are mulling over a list of left-backs with Independiente's 24-year-old Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico and Ecuador full-back Cristian Ramirez, 23, of Russian club FC Krasnodar potential targets. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Birmingham remain in talks over a club-record deal for Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah although Torino do not want to sell the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Whose form means Coutinho can leave Liverpool? Read Garth's team of the week

Meanwhile...

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has questioned why Chile forward Alexis Sanchez would stay with the Gunners after their 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool. The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract and has been linked with Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

The back pages

Best of Sunday's transfer news

Arsenal are prepared to meet a £75m buyout clause to sign Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 21, before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Sunday Express)

Everton will move for £40m-rated Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 30, who is also wanted by Chelsea. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham's proposed club-record move for £38m-rated Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 25, has been placed in jeopardy by their poor form. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Arsenal are set to lose defender Kieran Gibbs, 27, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, forward Lucas Perez, 28, and defender Shkodran Mustafi, 25, before the transfer window closes. (Sunday Telegraph)

Liverpool are pushing to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has also been linked with Chelsea. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool have set a Monday deadline for Barcelona to agree a fee for 25-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Onda Cero - in Spanish)