Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney withdraw from the Scotland squad

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher has withdrawn from the squad along with Tom Cairney

Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney are set to miss Scotland's World Cup qualifying double-header with Lithuania and Malta after withdrawing from the squad.

Forward Fletcher was substituted after 74 minutes of Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 with Burton on Saturday.

Fulham's Cairney played 90 minutes of their 2-0 win over Ipswich, but had been struggling with a knee injury.

Manager Gordon Strachan will now decide whether to replace the pair ahead of Friday's game in Vilnius.

The Scottish FA did not confirm whether the pair will also be missing for Monday's encounter with Malta at Hampden.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is a possible replacement, with his manager Brendan Rodgers last week admitting he was "surprised" he had been omitted from the squad after three goals this season.

The Scottish champions' Ryan Christie also took his goals tally to three on Saturday for league leaders Aberdeen, where he is on loan for the season.

Scotland sit fourth in Group F, four points behind second-place Slovakia as they look to earn at least a play-off spot for the World Cup finals in Russia next summer.