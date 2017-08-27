Rangers: Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera will come good, says Pedro Caixinha

Carlos Pena was a replacement for Niko Kranjcar

Pedro Caixinha says summer signings Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera will come good for Rangers but need more time to adapt to the Scottish game.

Herrera scored Rangers' third goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Ross County.

But the striker was a substitute once again, while midfielder Pena made only his second appearance from the bench.

"He is going to get used to it and he will get the right rhythm," said manager Caixinha of Pena. "It's about games and minutes, about a rhythm."

Pena was Rangers' most expensive summer acquisition after arriving from Guadalajara, who had sent him on loan to Liga MX rivals Leon last season.

And Caixinha said earlier this month that the 27-year-old Mexican, who has 19 caps for his country, had been given a special training regime.

"He will be a totally different player, I know," said the Portuguese after the win in Dingwall. "I have no doubts about the type of player we have."

Despite his goal, Pena's 29-year-old compatriot, Herrera, who came from Mexican outfit Pumas, was outshone by two-goal Alfredo Morelos.

The 21-year-old Colombian has starting to show the scoring prowess that persuaded Rangers to buy him from HJK Helsinki and has now netted five goals in four games.



"I think all of them are going to be interesting players," said Caixinha. "They're team players. We just need to give them time and give them confidence.

"I think Alfredo is a goalscorer and he is scoring goals. He will continue scoring goals.

"Strikers live for goals. Morales is scoring, so he is getting confidence.

"Herrera really needed this because he is a hard worker. He is desperate to score goals."

Rangers dropped five points in their opening three games but have now narrowed the gap on second-placed reigning champions Celtic to three, although leaders Aberdeen remain five ahead.

"It's back to winnings ways, which is the most important thing," added Caixinha.

"Games like this teach us that the games are about winning.

"Sometimes you need to suffer, or can't play the best way, but the game is still about winning.

"So I'm pleased with the work of the boys and I'm pleased with the result."