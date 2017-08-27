BBC Sport - Arsenal defeat at Liverpool: This is now a crisis for the Gunners - Martin Keown
This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 2 pundit Martin Keown believes his former club Arsenal are in "crisis" and is baffled by some of the decisions made behind the scenes as Arsene Wenger's side were humiliated 4-0 by Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
WATCH MORE: Defeat raises many questions - Wenger
