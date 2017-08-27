BBC Sport - Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Reds
Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is delighted with his side's "strong" and "physical" performance as they produce a dazzling attacking display to destroy Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT:Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
