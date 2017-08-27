BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Toffees need another striker - Ronald Koeman

Everton need another striker - Koeman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says his side "made it too easy" for Chelsea as they lose 2-0 away at Stamford Bridge, and that the Toffees "need another striker" before the transfer window closes.

MATCH REPORT:Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.

