Everton manager Ronald Koeman says his side "made it too easy" for Chelsea as they lose 2-0 away at Stamford Bridge, and that the Toffees "need another striker" before the transfer window closes.

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.