BBC Sport - Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger admits defeat 'raises many questions'
Defeat raises many questions - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits the Gunners' humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Liverpool "raises many questions".
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
