BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-1 Burnley: Sean Dyche lauds 'sublime' Burnley goal
Dyche lauds 'sublime' Burnley goal
- From the section Football
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side's late equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham consisted of a "sublime" pass from Robbie Brady and finish from debutant Chris Wood.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-1 Burnley
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
