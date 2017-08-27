BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-1 Burnley: Late goal down to us, not Wembley - Mauricio Pochettino
Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 with Burnley was "down to them" and not a result of the so-called 'Wembley curse'.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-1 Burnley
