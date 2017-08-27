Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 with Burnley was "down to them" and not a result of the so-called 'Wembley curse'.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-1 Burnley

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.