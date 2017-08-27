Muhamed Besic: Everton and Bosnia midfielder plays despite father being shot

Muhamed Besic (left) started on the bench but replaced Tom Davies at half-time

Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic played in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, a day after discovering his father had been shot.

His father, Meho, was reportedly shot in the hand and leg and had to go to hospital following a dispute in his native Bosnia-Herzegovina.

It is unclear how serious the injuries are.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman said: "When I spoke to him, he said before the game he was ready and committed."

The Dutchman added: "I spoke to him yesterday evening. He spoke to his father. I don't like to talk in more detail. This is a family matter.

"We will see what happens after the game. I don't know exactly what happened, but what came out in the papers is true."

Bosnia international Besic, 24, came on at half-time in the Toffees' loss on Sunday.