John McGinn: Hibs reject Nottingham Forest approach for Scotland midfielder

Hibernian have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest for Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

The as yet undisclosed bid for the 22-year-old was rejected immediately and a senior source at Easter Road said the offer was "of no concern".

McGinn, who has three international caps, joined Hibs from St Mirren in July 2015, signing a four-year contract at Easter Road.

The Buddies would be due 30% of any transfer fee.

Forest, managed by Mark Warburton, have already bought striker Jason Cummings from Hibs this summer.

The Englishman, who left Rangers in February, also signed winger Barrie McKay from the Ibrox outfit in July.

Last week, Scotland midfielder Liam Bridcutt joined Forest from English Championship rivals Leeds United.

McGinn, who was in Hibs' starting line-up away to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, moved from St Mirren to Hibs after the Paisley club joined the Edinburgh outfit in the Championship following relegation.

He had rejected the offer of a new contract and Hibs paid an undisclosed development fee for his services.

McGinn helped Neil Lennon's side win the Championship title and promotion last season.