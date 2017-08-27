BBC Sport - West Brom 1-1 Stoke: One mistake cost the Baggies - Tony Pulis
One mistake cost the Baggies - Pulis
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says "one mistake cost us" after the Baggies drew 1-1 draw with Stoke City.
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Stoke City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
