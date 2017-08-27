BBC Sport - West Brom 1-1 Stoke: Mark Hughes 'grateful for a point for the Potters
Grateful for a point for the Potters - Hughes
- From the section Football
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says he is "grateful" to come away from The Hawthorns with a point, after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Stoke City
