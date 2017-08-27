Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says he is "grateful" to come away from The Hawthorns with a point, after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Stoke City

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 27 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.