League One
Portsmouth0Rotherham1

Portsmouth v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 16WhatmoughSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 18Lowe
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 30May
  • 9HawkinsSubstituted forNaismithat 70'minutes
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 19ChaplinSubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 2McCrory
  • 11Kennedy
  • 17Donohue
  • 20Thompson
  • 22Naismith
  • 33Close
  • 35Bass

Rotherham

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 25Cummings
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 18PurringtonBooked at 71mins
  • 23R WilliamsSubstituted forFordeat 54'minutes
  • 6Wood
  • 16PotterBooked at 60mins
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Frecklington
  • 11Taylor
  • 24Moore

Substitutes

  • 5Ajayi
  • 7Forde
  • 10Ball
  • 17Towell
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 22Newell
  • 30Bilboe
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
17,118

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ben Purrington (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Purrington (Rotherham United).

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Kal Naismith replaces Oliver Hawkins.

Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.

Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Darren Potter.

Adam May (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Darren Potter (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Darren Potter (Rotherham United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Ryan Williams because of an injury.

Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Nathan Thompson replaces Jack Whatmough.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Conor Chaplin.

Half Time

First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.

Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth).

Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

As It Stands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough5410124813
2Shrewsbury541084413
3Charlton5401116512
4Scunthorpe532082611
5Wigan431082610
6Bradford531196310
7Blackpool531186210
8Fleetwood43016339
9Oxford Utd52217348
10Walsall52218718
11Blackburn42027616
12Rotherham52037616
13Doncaster51316606
14Bristol Rovers5203811-36
15Southend5131610-46
16Portsmouth512246-25
17Wimbledon511335-24
18Plymouth511359-44
19Bury511348-44
20MK Dons511337-44
21Rochdale503236-33
22Gillingham502347-32
23Oldham5005512-70
24Northampton4004210-80
View full League One table

