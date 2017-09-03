Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).
Portsmouth v Rotherham United
-
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 16WhatmoughSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 18Lowe
- 7O'Keefe
- 30May
- 9HawkinsSubstituted forNaismithat 70'minutes
- 38Haunstrup
- 19ChaplinSubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 2McCrory
- 11Kennedy
- 17Donohue
- 20Thompson
- 22Naismith
- 33Close
- 35Bass
Rotherham
- 1O'Donnell
- 25Cummings
- 20Ihiekwe
- 18PurringtonBooked at 71mins
- 23R WilliamsSubstituted forFordeat 54'minutes
- 6Wood
- 16PotterBooked at 60mins
- 4Vaulks
- 8Frecklington
- 11Taylor
- 24Moore
Substitutes
- 5Ajayi
- 7Forde
- 10Ball
- 17Towell
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 22Newell
- 30Bilboe
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 17,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ben Purrington (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Purrington (Rotherham United).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Kal Naismith replaces Oliver Hawkins.
Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Darren Potter.
Adam May (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).
Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Darren Potter (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darren Potter (Rotherham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) because of an injury.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Ryan Williams because of an injury.
Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Nathan Thompson replaces Jack Whatmough.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Conor Chaplin.
Half Time
First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.
Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth).
Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Match report to follow.