Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer is furious with the decision to send off Raheem Sterling following his 97th-minute winner for Manchester City against Bournemouth, saying it was "an emotional game" and that the player can't be blamed for celebrating with the City fans.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

WATCH MORE: Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

WATCH MORE:Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'