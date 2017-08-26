Man Utd: Jose Mourinho hails the improvement in quality of his team

Media playback is not supported on this device Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United's football has moved up a level this season, as his side's 2-0 win over Leicester helped maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season.

Goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini helped the Red Devils to victory on Saturday.

They have a two-point lead over Huddersfield and Manchester City going into the international break.

"There is a difference in the quality of our football," said Mourinho.

"The team is playing very well - they are very confident and are playing great football. I like my team very much. Three matches and nine points is nothing new for us, because last season it was three matches and nine points."

United, who had 22 efforts on goal, should have taken the lead in the 53rd minute, but Romelu Lukaku had his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

However, Rashford's 70th-minute shot and Fellaini's close-range effort 12 minutes later ensured United continued their winning run.

Mourinho added: "We played very well. The result was open at 0-0 and it was obviously very difficult. The blue wall was very well organised and I always give credit to that, but we kept calm and kept control.

"After missing the penalty the team remained confident and we deserved it. If I had to choose a word to describe my team, it would be 'solid'."

Mourinho's attack could be bolstered later in the campaign by the return of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed a new one-year deal on Thursday. The Swede helped United to the EFL Cup and Europa League titles earlier this year but was released in the summer.

Ibrahimovic is recovering from knee surgery, but the Portuguese boss added: "He will be back in January.

"When the market is open and people are spending money we won't. But we get a player who was fundamental for us last season. He comes to give us extra quality in the second half of the season."