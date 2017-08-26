Monaco v Marseille
-
- From the section European Football
Monaco have named Kylian Mbappe in their squad for Sunday's game with Marseille, despite continuing speculation he will join Paris St-Germain.
The 18-year-old was left out for last weekend's 1-0 win over Metz, and was an unused substitute in the game before that - a 4-1 victory at Dijon.
PSG are reportedly trying to sign the France forward for £166.4m.
They have already signed Neymar for a world record £200m this summer.
After Friday's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne, PSG defender Marquinhos said: "We have been keeping an eye on the internet and on our phones, waiting for it to be made official.
"We don't know yet. I hope it will be done. PSG are very ambitious and you need good players who can make the difference."