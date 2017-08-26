Slaven Bilic: West Ham manager worried by Hammers' form after loss at Newcastle

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham did not look good - Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic admitted to being worried by his side's form after their winless start to the Premier League season continued at Newcastle.

The Hammers were comfortably beaten 3-0 at St James' Park to leave without any points after three games.

They have had to play three successive away games as the London Stadium hosted the athletics World Championships.

"Newcastle were better in every aspect of the game. They had simply more power, more determination," said Bilic.

"I am worried. I'm not panicking. It's very early."

This latest defeat comes after the Hammers' opening-day loss at Manchester United and a narrow 3-2 reverse at Southampton, in which they came from 2-0 down to level before conceding a late penalty.

"After the game against Southampton, we lost the game, we still had zero points but I was still very, very positive with the way we played, with the way we reacted after we were left with 10 men," added Bilic.

"This is different, this is worrying, but like for every club, it has its ups and downs and nobody will take us out of this situation but ourselves.

"Look, I am the manager, it's my job to be confident and to believe in good and bad times. Even when the times are bad, then you see the importance of the job more than in the good times. I haven't changed in that."

West Ham's next league game is at the London Stadium, against Huddersfield, who drew 0-0 at home with Southampton on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Bilic has spent a reported £42m on players this summer, bringing in goalkeeper Joe Hart, defender Pablo Zabaleta, midfielder Marco Arnautovic and striker Javier Hernandez.