Transfer gossip: Coutinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Mbappe, Origi

For completed deals, check our transfers page and watch Football Gossip Live where we discuss the latest news and rumours, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic's new deal at Manchester United and Philippe Coutinho's ongoing saga at Liverpool.

Transfer news

Liverpool have set a Monday deadline for Barcelona to agree a fee for 25-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Onda Cero - in Spanish)

The Reds are pushing to sign Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, before the end of the transfer window; the winger has also been linked with Chelsea. (Sunday Mirror)

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, reportedly wants Arsenal to make him the Premier League's highest earner if he is to sign a new deal. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has not given up hope of signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, 22, and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, although it might be next season before they finally complete a move. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are continuing negotiations to sign teenage forward Kylian Mbappe for £166m before the transfer window closes on Thursday, but his club, Monaco, would prefer to sell the 18-year-old to Real Madrid. (Sunday Telegraph)

In the event Mbappe does leave Monaco, the French club are viewing Leicester City's Algerian striker Islam Slimani as a replacement, with Newcastle and Watford also weighing up a move for the 29-year-old. (Leicester Mercury)

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, 20, asked to be left out of the club's squad to face Werder Bremen in order to resolve his future, with both Chelsea and Liverpool linked with a move for the Portuguese. (Metro)

Tottenham could make a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, 22, if Vincent Janssen leaves Spurs. (Sun)

Juventus want to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, 24, if they can agree a fee for the Portuguese with the Catalan club. (Marca)

Valencia owner Peter Lim has landed in Manchester to begin talks over signing 21-year-old midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United. (Sunday Express)

Ex-England goalkeeper Rob Green, 37, is having a medical at Huddersfield before joining them from Leeds. (Sky Sports)

Your greatest Premier League XI Here's who you picked...

Meanwhile...

It has emerged that Real Madrid's official Twitter account was hacked after a post welcoming Barcelona's Lionel Messi, 30, to the club appeared on their feed. (Guardian)

Wales boss Chris Coleman says 28-year-old Gareth Bale is best served staying at Real Madrid, amid reported interest from Manchester United. (ESPN FC)

Manchester United fielded the first ever £400m Premier League line-up in Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford. (Metro)

Best of Saturday's transfer news

Tottenham are trying to sign Paris St-Germain's Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 24, for £23m before next Thursday's transfer deadline. (Guardian)

PSG have concluded an agreement with Monaco to sign forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, and defensive midfielder Fabinho, 23, from the Ligue 1 champions. (Daily Record)

Chelsea plan to hold talks with Everton over a £30m deal for 23-year-old England midfielder Ross Barkley after the two teams clash on Sunday. (Sun)

The Blues are also weighing up a late bid for Swansea City's 32-year-old forward Fernando Llorente, who is interested in playing under manager Antonio Conte again. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal will sell Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 25, before Thursday's deadline if they receive an offer of £35m - the fee they paid Valencia a year ago. Juventus and Inter Milan are interested. (Daily Mail)