Hearts: Jon Daly unsure of his future as club prepares to name new boss

Hearts' interim head coach Jon Daly reckons he has "steadied the ship" as the club prepares to name their new boss early next week.

Following the sacking of Ian Cathro, Daly has guided the Jambos to one win, one draw and two defeats following Saturday's 2-1 loss at Motherwell.

"Have I done enough? That's not my decision to make," Daly said.

"I think I've steadied the ship. We've had four difficult away trips and got four points."

Hearts have interviewed Paul Hartley and Steven Pressley for the vacant post, with Daly also under consideration.

Billy Davies, Steve McClaren and Dougie Freedman have already been ruled out of the running.

"The club have made a statement that something will happen next week," Daly added. "I've not spoken about the position. In terms of going down to see [owner] Ann [Budge], I've been speaking about the games and how we're looking to play.

"We've worked well with the players. The work-rate, the effort as you've seen in all the games we've been in charge of, you can't fault the players for that."

Daly took charge of Hearts for the first Premiership match of the season, a 4-1 defeat at Celtic Park. They then beat Kilmarnock 1-0, drew 0-0 with Rangers and lost to Motherwell on Saturday.