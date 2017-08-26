BBC Sport - Cliftonville manager Barry Gray downbeat on hopes of signing Rory Donnelly

Gray downbeat on hopes of signing Donnelly

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray sounds a pessimistic note as he is asked about the prospect of potentially signing former striker striker Rory Donnelly, who is training with the club.

The former Swansea City and Gillingham forward is currently a free agent and attended Saturday's 2-1 Irish Premiership defeat by north Belfast derby rivals Crusaders at Solitude.

"I would take Rory in a heartbeat but with budget constraints and everyone telling me I am top heavy already, I don't know that it's realistic for us," said Gray.

