BBC Sport - Watford 0-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton frustrated not to get penalty

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is disappointed his side were not awarded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Knockaert during their 0-0 draw against 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 0-0 Brighton

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 August, 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.

