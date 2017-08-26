BBC Sport - Watford 0-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton frustrated not to get penalty
Hughton frustrated not to get Brighton penalty
Brighton boss Chris Hughton is disappointed his side were not awarded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Knockaert during their 0-0 draw against 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 0-0 Brighton
