BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-0 Leicester: Craig Shakespeare vows to work on defending
- From the section Football
Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare promises to "put right" some of the defensive failings that cost his team at Old Trafford after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Leicester
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 August, 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
