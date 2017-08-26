BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-0 Leicester: Players committed to the cause - Jose Mourinho
Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says all his players are "committed to the cause" after a 2-0 win over Leicester saw United maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Leicester
