BBC Sport - Crusaders beat Cliftonville 2-1 to go fourth in Premiership table
Crusaders into fourth after derby victory
- From the section Football
Crusaders move into fourth place in the Premiership after beating Cliftonville 2-1 in a match which saw both side end with 10 men.
Jordan Owens and Colin Coates took advantage of ineptitude in the Cliftonville defence to find the net in the opening 10 minutes.
Colin Coates and Levi Ives were sent-off in the second half, before Jay Donnelly secured a consolation goal with a late strike.
