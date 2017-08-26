BBC Sport - Crusaders beat Cliftonville 2-1 to go fourth in Premiership table

Crusaders into fourth after derby victory

Crusaders move into fourth place in the Premiership after beating Cliftonville 2-1 in a match which saw both side end with 10 men.

Jordan Owens and Colin Coates took advantage of ineptitude in the Cliftonville defence to find the net in the opening 10 minutes.

Colin Coates and Levi Ives were sent-off in the second half, before Jay Donnelly secured a consolation goal with a late strike.

Top videos

Video

Crusaders into fourth after derby victory

Video

Highlights: Hull win thrilling Challenge Cup final

Video

Brathwaite brings up his century with a six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Farah wins thrilling 5,000m in his final track race

Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Wagner 'happy & proud of humble' Terriers

Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Video

Newcastle worked hard for win - Benitez

Video

Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Video

Learmonth claims first WTS podium finish

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired