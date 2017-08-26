Sergio Aguero: Bournemouth steward claims Man City player 'struck' him

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero (left) spoke to a policeman after the incident

Police have taken a statement from a Bournemouth steward who alleges he was "struck" by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during his side's Premier League victory at the Vitality Stadium.

The alleged incident happened after Raheem Sterling's 97th-minute goal gave City a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Sterling celebrated by the away end, and several fans went on to the pitch.

City officials have reviewed the footage and say they are confident there is no case to answer.

Sterling was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for his celebration.

Man City
Several Manchester City fans ended up on the pitch during the late celebrations

