BBC Sport - Newcastle 3-0 West Ham: Magpies worked hard for win - Rafa Benitez
Newcastle worked hard for win - Benitez
- From the section Football
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he is pleased with the manner of his team's 3-0 win over West Ham, and especially with his players' work-rate.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 3-0 West Ham
