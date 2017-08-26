BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling red card explained
Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he does not understand why Raheem Sterling was sent off after celebrating his 97th-minute winner in their 2-1 win at Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City
WATCH MORE:Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 August, 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired