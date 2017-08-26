Spanish La Liga
Las Palmas1Atl Madrid5

Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico
Atletico Madrid did not miss suspended striker Antoine Griezmann

Koke scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Las Palmas convincingly.

Atletico, who had drawn their opening game 2-2 with Girona, led Las Palmas 2-0 within five minutes through Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco.

Former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri headed the hosts back into the game.

But Spain international Koke curled home a fantastic 20-yard effort, before adding an acrobatic volley and Thomas Partey lashed in a late fifth.

Atleti keeper Jan Oblak saved a late penalty from Jonathan Viera.

Elsewhere in Spain, Girona - who are now part-owned by Manchester City's parent group - picked up the first La Liga win in their history, with Pedro Alcala scoring the only goal against Malaga.

Line-ups

Las Palmas

  • 13Chichizola
  • 2Simón
  • 3Lemos
  • 17BigasBooked at 24mins
  • 23Castellano Betancor
  • 27GonzálezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAraujoat 65'minutes
  • 14TrujilloBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRamírezat 76'minutes
  • 24Domínguez
  • 21VieraBooked at 62mins
  • 11Figueroa CabreraSubstituted forCastellano Betancorat 76'minutes
  • 9Calleri

Substitutes

  • 1Lizoain
  • 10Araujo
  • 12Rocha Machado
  • 15Herrera
  • 18Castellano Betancor
  • 22Navarro Jiménez
  • 28Ramírez

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16VrsaljkoSubstituted forSavicat 70'minutes
  • 24Giménez
  • 2Godín
  • 19Hernández
  • 6Koke
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 10Carrasco
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forTorresat 65'minutes
  • 17ViettoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGabiat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 9Torres
  • 14Gabi
  • 15Savic
  • 20Juanfran
  • 21Gameiro
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
20,384

Match Stats

Home TeamLas PalmasAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 5.

Foul by Benito Ramírez (Las Palmas).

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sergio Araujo (Las Palmas) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Viera.

Goal!

Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 5. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.

Foul by Tana (Las Palmas).

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Simón.

Penalty saved! Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

.

Penalty Las Palmas. Jonathan Viera draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Araujo (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. Benito Ramírez replaces Hernán Trujillo.

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. Javi Castellano replaces Momo.

Goal!

Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 4. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Hand ball by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic replaces Sime Vrsaljko.

Tana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. Sergio Araujo replaces Fabio González.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Ángel Correa.

Hernán Trujillo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 3. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Momo with a cross.

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Luciano Vietto.

Attempt saved. Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hernán Trujillo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luciano Vietto (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Fabio González.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th August 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Atl Madrid21107344
4Levante21103214
5Girona21103214
6Real Madrid11003033
7Leganés11001013
8Eibar11001013
9Valencia11001013
10Real Betis210123-13
11Espanyol10101101
12Sevilla10101101
13Ath Bilbao10100001
14Getafe10100001
15Deportivo La Coruña201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18Alavés200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las Palmas200216-50
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired