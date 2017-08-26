Spanish La Liga
Alavés0Barcelona2

Alaves 0-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is 14 goals off matching the record for goals scored by one player in a top-five European league (Gerd Muller, 365 for Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi scored twice - after having a penalty saved - as Barcelona beat Alaves in La Liga.

The Argentine's first-half spot-kick was excellently saved by Fernando Pacheco after Gerard Pique was fouled.

He gave them the lead after the break when his shot from Gerard Deulofeu's ball was deflected in, and scored a second from Jordi Alba's headed pass.

Messi, who has scored a record 351 La Liga goals, had the chance for a hat-trick but his 20-yard shot hit the bar.

Barca are set to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Demeble for a fee which could rise to 147m euros (£135.5m), subject to having a medical on Monday.

They did bring on another summer signing, Paulinho, for his debut late on although the £36.4m recruit from Guangzhou Evergrande did not have time to make an impact.

Alaves, who were beaten by Barca in last season's Copa del Rey final, brought on Enzo, the son of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, for his debut in the second half.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 2Vigaray
  • 4Ruano
  • 12ElyBooked at 38mins
  • 17Pedraza
  • 10Romero
  • 22WakasoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forZidaneat 77'minutes
  • 18Pina
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 11GómezSubstituted forFranco Alvizat 67'minutes
  • 7SobrinoSubstituted forSantosat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Duarte
  • 6Maripán
  • 9Santos
  • 13Sivera
  • 14Franco Alviz
  • 16Torres
  • 21Zidane

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20SergiBooked at 41mins
  • 3PiquéBooked at 45mins
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 32mins
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forPaulinhoat 88'minutes
  • 22VidalSubstituted forAlcácerat 57'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 16DeulofeuSubstituted forD Suárezat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Paulinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
19,356

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home11
Away23
Shots on Target
Home2
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away14
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 2.

Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alexis Ruano.

Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tomás Pina.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo Ely.

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alexis Ruano.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).

Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Óscar Romero (Alavés) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Vigaray.

Hand ball by Burgui (Alavés).

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Christian Santos replaces Rubén Sobrino.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Enzo Zidane replaces Mubarak Wakaso.

Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Denis Suárez.

Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés).

Attempt blocked. Burgui (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu García.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Gerard Deulofeu.

Attempt saved. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Burgui replaces Ibai Gómez.

Goal!

Goal! Alavés 0, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Attempt blocked. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordi Alba (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th August 2017

  • Alavés0Barcelona2
    FT
  • Girona1Malaga0
    54 mins
  • Levante1Deportivo La Coruña2
    56 mins
  • Las Palmas21:15Atl Madrid
View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Girona21103214
4Real Madrid11003033
5Leganés11001013
6Eibar11001013
7Valencia11001013
8Levante21012203
9Real Betis210123-13
10Deportivo La Coruña210124-23
11Atl Madrid10102201
12Espanyol10101101
13Sevilla10101101
14Ath Bilbao10100001
15Getafe10100001
16Las Palmas100101-10
17Celta Vigo200235-20
18Malaga200202-20
19Alavés200203-30
20Villarreal200204-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired