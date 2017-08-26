Match ends, Roma 1, Inter Milan 3.
Roma 1-3 Inter Milan
Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Roma, who hit the post three times.
Aleksandar Kolarov hit the woodwork from distance before Edin Dzeko scored when he chested Radja Nainggolan's cross to volley home.
Nainggolan and Diego Perotti hit the post as Roma looked to seal the win.
But Icardi netted twice - from Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic passes - and summer signing Matias Vecino added a late third.
Inter manager Luciano Spalletti left Roma at the end of his contract in the summer before moving to the San Siro.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 22mins
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Nainggolan
- 16De RossiSubstituted forÜnderat 83'minutes
- 6Strootman
- 23DefrelSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 63'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 8PerottiSubstituted forTumminelloat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 15Moreno
- 17Ünder
- 18Lobont
- 21Gonalons
- 24Florenzi
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 32Tumminello
- 40Ciavattini
- 48Antonucci
- 92El Shaarawy
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25Miranda
- 55NagatomoSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 56'minutes
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forJoão Márioat 45'minutes
- 11Vecino
- 87CandrevaBooked at 19minsSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 84'minutes
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 8Jovetic
- 10João Mário
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Ansaldi
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 61Vanheusden
- 77Brozovic
- 96Barbosa Almeida
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Inter Milan 3.
Attempt missed. João Mário (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Dalbert (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. João Mário (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Marco Tumminello replaces Diego Perotti.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Kevin Strootman (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Inter Milan 3. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Matías Vecino.
Foul by João Mário (Inter Milan).
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. João Cancelo replaces Antonio Candreva.
Offside, Inter Milan. Dalbert tries a through ball, but João Mário is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borja Valero with a through ball.
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Perotti (Roma).
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Inter Milan 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Offside, Roma. Edin Dzeko tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Kolarov is caught offside.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by João Mário.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Mário.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Inter Milan 1. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Offside, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic tries a through ball, but Matías Vecino is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Perotti (Roma).