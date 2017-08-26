Genoa 2-4 Juventus

Paulo Dybala has now scored 50 Serie A goals, courtesy of his first hat-trick in the Italian top flight

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Serie A champions Juventus came from 2-0 down to beat Genoa.

The hosts were two up after seven minutes thanks to a Miralem Pjanic own goal and a Andrey Galabinov penalty.

But Dybala pulled one back from Pjanic's pass and then scored a penalty to level.

Juan Cuadrado put Juve ahead when he chested the down before cutting inside and curling home, and Dybala crashed home a fourth in injury time.