Scottish League Two: Leaders Stirling Albion maintain winning start

Dave MacKay's Stirling Albion have won all four League Two fixtures this season

Scottish League Two leaders Stirling Albion maintained their winning start to the season with a 4-2 victory away to 10-man Peterhead.

The Binos are two points clear of second-placed Montrose, who remain unbeaten after a 1-0 win over Annan Athletic.

Elgin City climbed to third by easing past bottom side Edinburgh City.

Managerless Berwick Rangers earned a 1-0 victory over Cowdenbeath, while Clyde and Stenhousemuir drew 1-1.

At Balmoor, the hosts took the lead through former Hibernian midfielder Paul Cairney, before a four-goal blitz in 19 first-half minutes put Stirling in complete control.

Calum Morrison equalised in the 18th minute, then a double from Darren Smith sandwiched Ross Kavanagh's cool finish.

Rory McAllister drilled in a penalty to pull a goal back for Peterhead while Peter MacDonald missed a spot-kick at the other end before Scott Ross was dismissed for picking up two yellow cards.

Paul Watson's header from a Connor McLaren cross preserved Montrose's unbeaten start to the campaign, as they battled past Annan at Galabank.

Lewis Strapp and Brian Cameron gave Elgin City a two-goal lead at Meadowbank, before City's former Hearts defender Craig Thomson was shown two yellow cards in three minutes.

Jordan Allan sealed the victory eight minutes from time to leave Edinburgh still seeking their first points of the season.

Kevin Nicoll earned a draw for Clyde, as they came from behind to share the spoils at Broadwood.

Mark McGuigan swept in Harrison Paton's pass to give the visitors a half-time lead, but Nicoll headed home with 13 minutes remaining.

Aaron Murrell scored the only goal of the game as Berwick beat Cowdenbeath. The Dundee United loanee found the net with an 18th-minute header - his third goal of the season - in a tight affair at Central Park.