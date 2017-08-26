German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen0Bayern Mun2

Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals this season in all competitions

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the last 20 minutes as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen for a second win from their first two Bundesliga games.

Summer signing Corentin Tolisso hit the crossbar early on for the five-times-in-a-row German champions.

The opener came when Poland star Lewandowski backheeled Kingsley Coman's cross into the net.

And he scored his sixth goal in four games this season when he put a shot between the Werder keeper's legs.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept a clean sheet on his return from a broken foot which forced him to miss the last month of last season.

Elsewhere, former Bayern defender Holger Badstuber scored only the second Bundesliga goal of his career as Stuttgart beat Mainz 1-0.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 4Bauer
  • 26Sané
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 35EggesteinBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBargfredeat 76'minutes
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 8GondorfSubstituted forKainzat 76'minutes
  • 6Delaney
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 22BartelsSubstituted forEggesteinat 84'minutes
  • 10Kruse

Substitutes

  • 3Caldirola
  • 7Kainz
  • 9Jóhannsson
  • 20García
  • 24Eggestein
  • 30Zetterer
  • 44Bargfrede

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 24Tolisso
  • 23VidalBooked at 60minsSubstituted forRudyat 85'minutes
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7RibérySubstituted forMüllerat 73'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 13Rafinha
  • 19Rudy
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 34Friedl
Referee:
Bastian Dankert
Attendance:
42,100

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home4
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lamine Sané.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Robert Bauer (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen).

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Arturo Vidal.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Johannes Eggestein replaces Fin Bartels.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Robert Bauer (SV Werder Bremen) because of an injury.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Robert Bauer (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Bauer (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Florian Kainz replaces Jérôme Gondorf.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Philipp Bargfrede replaces Maximilian Eggestein.

Goal!

Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Franck Ribéry.

Goal!

Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Attempt missed. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Arjen Robben.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lamine Sané.

Attempt blocked. Jérôme Gondorf (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fin Bartels.

Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

