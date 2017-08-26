Andre Blackman: Barnet sign former Crawley Town defender on free transfer

From the section

Barnet will be Andre Blackman's eighth club since the summer of 2009

Barnet have signed left-back Andre Blackman after his release by League Two rivals Crawley Town on Friday.

The length of the 26-year-old former Tottenham and Arsenal youngster's contract has not been revealed.

He made 35 appearances for Crawley last season having joined on a free transfer from Blackpool, but played only once this season in the League Cup.

Blackman has previously played for Plymouth Argyle, AFC Wimbledon and Scottish giants Celtic.

