Ross County: Jim McIntyre says players can deliver display to overcome Rangers

Jim McIntyre saw his Ross County side draw three times with Rangers last season

Manager Jim McIntyre says his Ross County players should take belief from their performances against Rangers last season when the teams meet in Dingwall.

County were unbeaten in all three games against the Ibrox side last term, and hope to take advantage of the pressure on Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.

"It will be tough. They will be coming looking for the win," McIntyre said.

"But if we produce a performance of a high level, we are more than capable of getting a good result."

County won their opening Premiership game of the season against Dundee, but have since lost to Aberdeen and Motherwell ahead of Sunday's visit of Rangers

Caixinha is under increasing scrutiny after his side dropped five points in two consecutive home games, losing to Hibernian and then drawing with Hearts.

McIntyre does not believe that Rangers' recent results will influence the game, though, since players and managers are used to operating under pressure.

"If you are the Rangers manager or the Celtic manager you are constantly under pressure," he said.

"If you are the Ross County manager you are constantly under pressure. That is the world we live in. We work in an industry where there is pressure to get results. It's all about winning.

"Every game is important. Our performance at Motherwell was excellent but we were punished for the mistakes we made.

"But it's a great game for us to bounce back with. We'll have a full house here in Dingwall, it's live on the television and these are the games you want to be involved in."